Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will close road to vehicle traffic in 2026

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park has announced when it will cut off private vehicle traffic on Mountain Road.

Channel 2 Action News has been reporting for months on the changes that would eventually come to the park.

Start on Jan. 6, 2025, visitors will no longer be able to access Mountain Road via private vehicles. Access to the summit will still be available via shuttle service, bicycles and foot traffic.

Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield Park welcomes around 2 million visitors every year. Park officials say the changes will help protect the mountain itself from slowly wearing down under the weight of traffic.

“We understand this change may impact how some visitors experience the park and we are committed to prioritizing a safe and accessible experience for all visitors while also preserving the natural and historical integrity of the park,” said Beth Wheeler, the park’s acting superintendent.

Pavement striping is scheduled to start on or after Jan. 6 and this will lead to intermittent road closures that are expected to last through the end of March and possibly into spring.

During this construction period, visitor access to the summit may be limited.

Cyclist access will still be permitted daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., (or 6:00 p.m. during winter hours), outside of shuttle operation times.

Visitors can also continue to use the unpaved one-mile mountain hiking trail, which will not be affected by changes to the paved Mountain Road.

Updates regarding the project will be shared through the park’s website, social media and on-site signage as work progresses.

