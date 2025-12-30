Fulton County deputy honored for bravery during D.C. stabbing

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being recognized for his bravery and quick action while serving in the National Guard in Washington, D.C.

Deputy Sheriff Donterrius Dorsey, a Sergeant First Class with the National Guard’s 178th Military Police Company, 2nd Platoon, was assigned to patrol southeast Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Dorsey and fellow Guardsmen responded to an incident on Oct. 15 involving a stabbing. One person was injured during the incident.

Officials say Dorsey’s swift response and committment to public safety helped stabilize the situation. For his actions, he received a Commanding Officer’s Commendation from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The sheriff’s office praised Dorsey for his service, noting his dedication to protecting communities both locally and nationally.

“We are proud to recognize his heroic actions and grateful for his continued commitment to keeping others safe,” the FCSO stated.

