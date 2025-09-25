Kennesaw City Council proposes more than 7% sanitation rate increase

KENNESAW, Ga. — In the latest budget proposal, the Kennesaw City Council wants to increase sanitation rates by more than 7%.

According to documents reviewed at a recent city council meeting for the 2026 fiscal year budget, there has been a contracted sanitation cost increase.

As a result, the city council moved to increase the rate.

Last year’s sanitation budget was $4.02 million. In the FY2026 budget request, the revenue request was $4.3 million, showing a nearly $300,000 increase, or 7.45%.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Budget difference were higher for residential collection, bulk pickup charges, other fees and bad check fees, as well as with interest revenues for collection.

However, commercial sanitation collection was decreased nearly 7% and amounts for sanitation penalties and restart fees were decreased by 7% or more.

In addition to changes in what the city uses for sanitation revenue, the department will also have employee wages increase by a planned 3.19%, while decreasing insurance costs and increasing retirement contributions and worker’s compensation funding, the budget documents show.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group