Kemp excited for Yamaha to leave California, move US headquarters to Georgia

KENNESAW, Ga. — After half a century of operation in California, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announced it would be moving its United States corporate headquarters to Georgia.

Channel 2 Action News reported when Yamaha announced its new home would be Kennesaw, Ga. on Feb. 26.

At the Capitol, Gov. Brian Kemp said he was excited for the company to move its headquarters from Cypress, Cali. to Georgia.

Kemp said it was great news for the state and “spoke to the business environment” in Georgia, adding that “California’s business environment is running people out of the state.”

The Japanese company’s U.S. headquarters have been in California since 1979.

The governor’s office said the decision to move from California came after a meeting between an economic delegation from Georgia and Yamaha executives in October.

“After many years of great partnership, we are honored and proud to welcome Yamaha’s American headquarters to the No. 1 state for business,” Kemp said in a separate statement. “This is another loud and clear testament to what we offer job creators from around the world. To any other California-based companies looking for a better home, we’ll give you plenty of reasons to keep Georgia on your mind.”

The relocation expected to be fully complete by the end of 2028.

