Yamaha Motor Co. moves US headquarters to metro Atlanta

A major motorcycle manufacturer is relocating its U.S. corporate headquarters to metro Atlanta.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announced it will move to to Kennesaw from Cypress, California. The transition is scheduled to take place in a two-year period, to begin at the end of 2026 and be completed by the end of 2028.

The initiative is intended to improve asset efficiency and enhance profitability for Yamaha’s operations in the United States.

The Cypress facility currently houses corporate functions and the Financial Services business. The move follows a long-term shift of Yamaha operations to Georgia, starting with the relocation of the Marine Business to Kennesaw in 1999 and the Motorsports Business in 2019. Moving the remaining corporate functions is intended to consolidate operations and better serve customers.

The Cypress facility has served as the headquarters for Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. for about 50 years. The parent company, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., originally bought the land in 1978 and established the office in 1979.

The sale of the Cypress assets will include land, offices and warehouses. To ensure business continuity during the transition, the company plans to use a sale-and-leaseback arrangement to allow the staff to continue operations in Cypress for a certain period until the relocation to Kennesaw is complete.

The relocation is part of broader structural reforms the company is hoping will improve the profitability of Yamaha’s operations in the United States. The company said it is responding to cost increases caused by U.S. tariffs and shifts in the market environment. Beyond the move, Yamaha said it is implementing cost-reduction initiatives across its different businesses.

