Judge orders metro Atlanta county to give DA her pension

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A judge has ordered Cobb County to pay District Attorney Sonya Allen her pension.

“It’s not about the money, but it’s about what’s right,” she exlusively told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

In February, Channel 2 Action News reported that Allen filed a lawsuit against the county, claiming that they suspended her pension when she was elected as district attorney.

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The county paused the pension payments and supplement pay because they say she is a county employee and was “rehired” when she won the election.

Allen argued that district attorneys are paid by the state, not the county.

“This is a retirement for a job I spent 30 years doing. This isn’t part of my DA salary,” she said.

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After several months, the judge has ruled in her favor. The 23-page order says Allen is not an employee of Cobb County.

“The fact that they would spend taxpayer money and go to this extent to not pay me a retirement," she said. “It almost feels personal.”

Cobb County has 30 days to file an appeal.

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