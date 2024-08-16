‘It’s for our safety.’ Cobb Co. to give panic buttons to poll managers for November’s election

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County poll managers will wear panic buttons during the upcoming November presidential election to address growing safety concerns.

The decision comes after the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved nearly $50,000 for the safety measure.

Longtime poll worker Deborah Abernathy-Smith welcomes the move.

“To have panic buttons, it’s for our safety. I think if it’s needed, it’s needed,” she said.

The rising concerns for election worker safety have prompted officials to seek additional precautions.

Voters like Ann Thomas, who has cast a ballot in every presidential election since she was 18, find the new measure eye-opening.

“There’s a lot of things now that are different than when we voted when we were young. You never felt threatened or anything,” Thomas said.

The Board of Elections plans to purchase around 175 panic buttons specifically for poll managers.

In the event of a dangerous situation, poll managers can summon help with the press of a button.

Voter Bobby Thomas believes it’s a necessary step.

“It’s a great idea,” he said.

Despite this approval, there isn’t currently a contract out for bids, and it remains unclear which company will supply the panic buttons or when they will be purchased.

“Cobb County…we never have any problems. I hope that nobody interferes with our voting procedures,” Abernathy-Smith said.

The move underscores the county’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its election workers amid heightened concerns.

