  • Investigators working deadly accident in Cobb County

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cobb County told Channel 2 Action News that one person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon.

    According to the Cobb County Police Department, the accident happened at South Cobb Drive at Waldrep Circle.

    Triple Team Traffic’s Doug Turnbull said delays are minimal.

    We're working to learn more about the wreck and the victim. WATCH Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories