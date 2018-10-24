Investigators working deadly accident in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cobb County told Channel 2 Action News that one person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, the accident happened at South Cobb Drive at Waldrep Circle.
Triple Team Traffic’s Doug Turnbull said delays are minimal.
Crash investigation blocks most of S Cobb Dr s of Austell Rd. Delays minimal now. Use Atlanta Rd, b/c Austell Rd is jammed after wreck just cleared near Olive Springs. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/QzIQi6eEmo pic.twitter.com/dpk8rayVGt— Fireball Turnbull (@DougTurnbull) October 24, 2018
We're working to learn more about the wreck and the victim. WATCH Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for updates.
