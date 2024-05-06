International ‘We Love U’ Foundation holds blood drive in Cobb County aimed at saving lives

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A local blood drive looks to make a worldwide impact. The hundreds of lived saved in just a few hours.
Dozens of people helped save lives as part of a blood drive in Cobb County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The International We Love U Foundation hosted the blood driver today in partnership with the American Red Cross.
Around 100 people volunteered to donate blood. Each donation can save up to 3 lives.
The goal was to help relieve blood supply shortages for hospitals and clinics.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 20-year-old murder suspect found dead inside Fulton County Jail
- Fulton Sheriff says jail ‘is in crisis,’ urges commission to give him help after inmate stabbing
- Fulton County inmate stabbed to death, sheriff says
“There is a blood shortage going on right now and the we love u mission is to support the world and the global community by showing a mothers love,” Williams said.
Today’s was the 669th blood drive the foundation has held across the world.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group