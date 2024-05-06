International ‘We Love U’ Foundation holds blood drive in Cobb County aimed at saving lives

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A local blood drive looks to make a worldwide impact. The hundreds of lived saved in just a few hours.

Dozens of people helped save lives as part of a blood drive in Cobb County.

The International We Love U Foundation hosted the blood driver today in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Around 100 people volunteered to donate blood. Each donation can save up to 3 lives.

The goal was to help relieve blood supply shortages for hospitals and clinics.

“There is a blood shortage going on right now and the we love u mission is to support the world and the global community by showing a mothers love,” Williams said.

Today’s was the 669th blood drive the foundation has held across the world.

