Iconic Chicago eatery Portillo’s to celebrate opening of first Georgia location next month

KENNESAW, Ga. — Noteworthy Chicago hotdog and Italian beef chain Portillo’s is opening its first Georgia location in a couple of weeks.

Portillo’s is set to open its location in Kennesaw with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 18 at 790 Cobb Place Blvd. NW, right off of Barrett Parkway.

The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., with doors opening to the public at 10 a.m. The first 200 guests will receive an exclusive Portillo’s Kennesaw hat with purchase.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win Portillo’s for a year through a scratch-off contest.

Guests can also participate in a spin-the-wheel game to win various swag items while supplies last.

