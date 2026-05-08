Human trafficking suspect found after 18-year-old reports rape at Marietta hotel

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating a human trafficking case after an 18-year-old woman reported she was raped at a hotel early Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, officers were called to a home in Marietta just before 2 a.m. Police say the victim said she was raped inside a bathroom at a hotel located on Kingston Court.

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During the investigation, detectives said they discovered the suspect, 36-year-old Jaime Hernandez-Campos of Marietta, had also been sexually exploiting a 16-year-old girl for an extended period of time.

“He was actively trafficking the 16-year-old. He was attempting to begin that trafficking relationship with the 18-year-old. We’re very grateful because her actions coming forward are what opened up this whole investigation,” Marietta Police Department PIO Chuck McPhilamy said.

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Based on evidence collected and the victim’s age, investigators said the case expanded to a human trafficking investigation.

Police arrested Hernandez-Campos Wednesday evening. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on charges that include rape and trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

“We do believe there to be additional suspects as well as additional victims in this case,” Mcphilamy said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit assisted Marietta police with the investigation.

“The sexual exploitation of that 16 year old that had been ongoing for months by the same suspect. This is involving a minor this is the classic definition of human trafficking,” McPhilamy said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marietta Police Detective Darley at 770-794-5380.

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