House destroyed in fire near elementary school in Cobb County

It was a frightening moment for some in one Cobb County neighborhood as they woke up to see a house burning on their street. A Channel 2 Action News viewer shared video with us of the house in flames.
Smyrna fire officials told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen that the home was empty, having just been built across from Smyrna Elementary School on Fleming Street.
Neighbor Matthew Keiss told Pozen that he and his wife could see the fire from their window.
"Terrifying between the lights flashing and the flames and the panic grabbing the dog. We have a 1-year-old who just had his birthday yesterday. It was a little scary," Keiss said.
Firefighters received the call of a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived at the scene, the fire was breaking through the roof.
Firefighters told Pozen that the morning rain helped them contain the fire.
"If there was no rain and the same wind conditions, we might have lost two or three houses," said Jason Evangelista, the acting battalion chief for the Smyrna Fire Department.
While the home is a total loss, firefighters were successful in keeping it from spreading to other homes in the area.
"We were blessed standing here watching them work. We are really grateful for the Smyrna fire department," Keiss said.
