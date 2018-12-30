0 6-year-old girl shot in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a 6-year-old girl was shot Saturday night in a northwest Atlanta home.

Police said the child was shot around 9 p.m. at 1975 North Ave. She was taken to Egleston Hospital and was alert and conscious.

Police and family members originally said she was shot twice in the chest, but investigators now say she was shot in the hand.

Channel 2's Micheal Seiden is at the scene, where investigators are trying to figure out the circumstances of the shooting. It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

UPDATE: Investigators are now telling us that the 6-year-old girl was shot in the hand. Initial reports from police and family indicated that little girl had been shot twice in the chest. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) December 30, 2018

Before police updated the information, Seiden spoke with a woman who said she was the child's grandmother. She said she was told her goddaughter was shot twice in the chest.

Police later said the injury was to the girl's hand. Investigators said her mother was by her side as she was rushed to the hospital.

Police said there was a gathering at the home with multiple kids in the house and at some point a gun went off. It's unclear if the child picked up the gun or someone inside the house fired.

Investigators are interviewing multiple people who were inside the home at the time. Police said the child's mother called 911.

