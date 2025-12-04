‘Homers for Hank’: Atlanta Braves finishes $1 million in HBCU baseball projects

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves and Truist Bank have announced the completion of projects for the 2025 Homers for Hank initiative. It fulfills a $1 million commitment to support baseball and softball programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities across Braves country.

The initiative, supported by the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, was established in 2021 to invest in local HBCU baseball and softball programs.

This year, six HBCU recipients received various program supports, including equipment upgrades and field improvements.

The 2025 Homers for Hank Together with Truist recipients included Alabama A&M, Albany State University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Jackson State University and South Carolina State University.

These schools received enhancements such as HD camera systems, arena-style batting cages, field maintenance equipment and HitTrax technology.

Nearly all projects for 2025 have been completed, with Benedict College’s projects expected to be finished by the end of the year. The initiative has provided crucial support for the development of scholar-athletes, continuing Hank Aaron’s legacy by creating quality baseball experiences.

Truist donated $755 for each home run hit by the Atlanta Braves throughout the season to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, culminating in its $1 million minimum commitment over five years.

Additional HBCU programs supported by the initiative to date include Clark Atlanta University, Savannah State University, Tennessee State University, Tougaloo College and Tuskegee University.

The Braves Park Projects Together with Truist initiative also supports local parks and recreation centers, providing field and ballpark improvements to enhance playability and safety. This year, facilities in Western North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene received support, with completion celebrated in October.

The Hank Aaron Diamonds initiative, with Truist as a key partner, aims to fund infield upgrades across high schools in the Atlanta Public Schools district, furthering the impact of these collaborative efforts.

