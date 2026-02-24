Home Depot reports $38.2 billion in 4th quarter sales

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta-based Home Depot reported a strong position in its latest quarterly earnings call.

According to the company’s earnings report, sales in the final months of 2025 were $38.2 billion. The company said net earnings during the fourth fiscal quarter were up $2.6 billion.

For the entire year, sales in fiscal year 2025 were $164.7 billion, a $5.2 billion increase, according to Home Depot.

“Throughout fiscal 2025, our teams did an incredible job engaging with our customers and growing market share, and I would like to thank them for their hard work and dedication,” Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of Home Depot said in a statement. “For the fourth quarter, our results were largely in-line with our expectations, reflecting the lack of storm activity in the third quarter and ongoing consumer uncertainty and pressure in housing. Adjusting for storms, underlying demand was relatively stable throughout the year.”

Along with the updates to sales numbers from the quarter, Home Depot said it was planning to build approximately 15 new stores in fiscal year 2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group