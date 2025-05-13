Home Depot employees help fill disaster kits for Georgians ahead of hurricane season

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After Hurricane Helene devastated parts of Georgia last year, there is an effort to get supplies ready in case of another big storm.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson went to the Home Depot Treehouse on Tuesday, where volunteers helped Georgia get ready.

Hundreds of volunteers from the company worked hard to put together disaster kits so Georgians will be ready when needed.

“From paper towels to PPE and masks, to different cleaning goods,” is what Erin Izen with the Home Depot Foundation said the kits included.

Izen said Home Depot did an event just like this last year after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of Georgia, killing 37 people and causing more than $6 billion in property and economic damage.

They partnered with Convoy of Hope, an organization that provides clean-up and relief supplies for people around the world when disaster strikes.

“Each one of these kits is hope for a disaster survivor,” said Stacy Lamb, VP of disaster response for Convoy of Hope.

Lamb said this year they’re not waiting for a storm to hit. Instead, they’re getting ready before hurricane season starts in June.

The Home Depot kits will be the first supplies stored in Convoy’s brand-new Southeast region disaster warehouse that will open at the end of the summer.

“We want to respond quickly and effectively all throughout the United States, including here in Georgia,” Lamb said.

“One of our core values is giving back, not just here in Atlanta, but all across the United States where we have stores,” Izen said.

