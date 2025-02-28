Historic McAfee House sold in Cobb County for $1, plans to move home for preservation proceed

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Historic McAfee House in Cobb County officially has a new owner, meaning it’ll be moving to a new home in the near future.

In January, nonprofit preservation organization Cobb Landmarks put the home up for sale for $1, with the requirement that whoever secured buying the house had to move it off of its current location and have a plan ready to restore and preserve the more than 160-year-old home.

Now, Cobb Landmarks says a couple with a passion for preservation has bought the home.

According to the organization, the new owners are Lee and Brittani Lusk, of Ball Ground, Ga.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We always loved this home, and always had fear that it would be torn down,” Lee Lusk said in a statement provided by Cobb Landmarks. “We’re honored that we were chosen out of so many people to be entrusted in moving the home and saving its integrity.”

The Lusks will have until May 15 to have the historic home, built in 1864, moved to Ball Ground.

TRENDING STORIES:

In terms of history, Cobb Landmarks said describes the home as “a historic central hallway cottage, stands as a testament to pre-Civil War architecture in Cobb County. The house was constructed with heart pine timbers and features original heart pine floors, walls, and ceilings. During the Civil War, it served as Union Brigadier General Kenner Garrard’s headquarters and a field hospital following the June 11, 1864, skirmish at McAfee’s Crossroads. Reportedly, blood stains remain visible on the upstairs bedroom floorboards, hidden beneath modern carpeting,” as well.

For the region, the McAfee House is considered one of the oldest surviving structures in the metro Atlanta area, as well as the last pre-Civil War building in the Cobb County Town Center area.

Mr. Lusk said the home will be able to fully be appreciated on the new property once it moves.

“Through the years we have consistently advocated for the house’s preservation by attending Cobb County Planning Commission meetings, meeting with county commissioners, and, for several years, attempted to find a way to relocate the house,” Trevor Beemon, Executive Director at Cobb Landmarks, said. “I am so pleased to know that our efforts have paid off and that this wonderful house will be given a second chance.”

After the home is moved, the Lusks will have to ensure the structure has a historic preservation easement in place to help the exterior keep its historic integrity and be protected from future demolition.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group