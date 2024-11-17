Here’s how you can support local GA businesses recovering from Hurricane Helene damage

MARIETTA, Ga. — When you walk into The Local Exchange store in Marietta Square, you can see signs of Georgia pride on the pillows and bags of pecans.

“They’re so good, they fly out of here,” Michele Rodgers says of the flavored pecans.

But people who grow the food we eat are fighting to come back from devasting damage.

“These are generational losses that our producers have been impacted by,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper says.

He is pushing for Congress to approve disaster relief for farmers.

Hurricane Helene is costing Georgia’s Agriculture businesses an estimated $6.46 billion. The storm wiped out 48,000 acres of pecan trees and did structural damage to farms in middle and South Georgia. Many farmers are pushed to the brink.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer asked what people in metro Atlanta can do to support the farm communities.

“One, if you’re willing to encourage your member of Congress to help us get the legislation across the finish line,” Harper said. “Another way they can help is to go to Support Georgia Farmers. It is our weathered but strong hurricane relief fund.”

Harper says 100% of the donations will go to farm families.

Another thing people can do this holiday season is look for the label that says, “Georgia Grown.” That identifies fresh produce grown in Georgia, and products crafted in Georgia. Buying local supports local jobs.

Whether it is pecan butter spreads, fresh fruits and vegetables at a community farmer’s market, or creative candy, the Georgia Grown label identifies locally crafted products.

“And if you can’t find it, I urge you to go ask the manager of the grocery store for those products,” Harper said.

