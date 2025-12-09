Georgia National Guard troops return home from D.C.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia National Guard troops have returned home from Washington, D.C., after completing a mission that involved patrolling the streets of the nation’s capital.

The mission, which lasted three months, involved 318 Georgia soldiers who helped free up D.C. Metropolitan Police Department resources by patrolling one sector of the city. Their presence allowed local police to focus on some of the city’s toughest areas.

Colonel John Turk, commander of Task Force Bulldawg, stated that Georgia soldiers encountered violent situations but were able to resolve them using interpersonal skills without drawing firearms.

“Not often, but largely we were able to use interpersonal skills to dissolve situations,” said Turk.

The return of the troops was marked by the landing of two C-130J aircraft at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, bringing back 125 soldiers. These were the first of four scheduled flights to return a total of 225 soldiers.

The mission was federally funded with the consent of the governor, according to Maj. General Dwayne Wilson, commanding general of the Georgia National Guard.

During their time in D.C., Georgia Army Guard Sgt. First Class and Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Dontarious Dorsey was commended by the D.C. Police Chief for preventing a stabbing while on patrol in southeast D.C.

Turk mentioned that the presence of Georgia soldiers in D.C. helped expedite emergency response times, potentially saving lives.

“Being able to have the pre our presence there got EMT and local law enforcement on the scene that much quicker,” Turk explained.

The troops’ return comes shortly after a tragic incident in D.C., where a gunman ambushed two West Virginia Guard members, killing one. This incident inspired renewed vigilance among the Georgia soldiers.

