Shooting outside Chinese restaurant leaves 1 dead in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a man that was shot at a Marietta restaurant, has died.
The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Bells Ferry Road.
Marietta police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a black man lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
That man was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Officer told Channel 2's Tom Jones that the victim is 19-year-old.
Family members say someone shot and killed their 19 year old loved one. They want answers. And police to find the killer.
Investigators with the Marietta Police Department said it is still too early in the investigation to determine a motive behind the shooting.
