Gas station could be coming to busy Cobb intersection, but not if neighbors have a say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Families are upset over a proposal to build a gas station near a school and daycare on Bells Ferry Road.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they are concerned about safety, as well as all the traffic.

They say it’s unnecessary because there is a gas station across the street and another less than a mile away.

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“You’re asking for the opportunity for child predators to congregate,” neighbor, and retired police officer, Carl Eline told the planning commission.

“On behalf of over 700 students at Bells Ferry elementary and the folks at Kindercare, I respectfully ask for you to recommend denial,” Cobb County School Board member David Chastain said.

But Racetrac told Cobb County planning commissioners that the former pre-Civil War site is an ideal location.

“That’s why they are called convenience stores, and that’s why they are located in locations just like this because it doesn’t generate traffic and add traffic, it pulls traffic off the roads,” a representative said.

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The representative went on to say that they understand the community’s concerns, but is not sure why this particular location is controversial.

“Where was the public outrage when those other 66 locations came into being? Where was the public outrage when the new Racetrac across from Milford Elementary was approved,” the spokesperson said.

The planning commission members expressed their concerns about traffic, but say they need more information before making a determination.

They plan to revisit the issue in 30 days.

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