Former officer held up motel guests at gunpoint while in uniform, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A former police officer is facing charges for a brazen armed robbery.
Police said he showed up to a Cobb County hotel last month dressed in full uniform, knocked on a guest’s door and then robbed them at gunpoint.
The officer resigned from a metro police department less than a month before the alleged armed robbery.
TONIGHT AT 11, what he was accused of doing before his resignation.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Warrants reveal how Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford was killed
- Are you in good hands? Not if you get hit by someone with Allstate, victims say
- AMBER ALERT: Human remains found during search for Taylor Williams
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}