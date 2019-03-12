Former Lyft driver sentenced to life in prison for raping passenger

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A former Lyft driver will serve life in prison for raping a drunk passenger, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Channel 2's Chris Jose was in the courtroom when Jerome Booze was sentenced. Booze was convicted of raping the woman in 2016.
A police report says a Smyrna woman used the Lyft service to ride home from an Atlanta bar to her Vinings-area apartment.
The victim's emotional statement to her attacker, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
A police report said instead of dropping the victim off at her apartment, the driver instead stopped at a parking lot and raped her. The report said the victim was in no condition to consent.
Booze was charged with felony rape. A life sentence in Georgia carries a term of 35 years.
