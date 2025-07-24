Former Cobb officer who died while saving family recognized in Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. — A former Cobb County police officer who died in a rip current while saving a family was recognized by a US Congressman on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Congressman Troy E. Nehls, who is also a former law enforcement officer, recognized Chase Childers standing next to photos of Childers and his family.

Childers received a posthumous lifetime achievement award for saving several lives during his time with the Cobb County Police Department.

Childers died last month in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to benefit his family.

Today, U.S. Congressman Troy E. Nehls (TX-22) honored the life and legacy of former Cobb County Police Officer Chase Childers on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. Congressman Nehls, a former law enforcement officer himself, recognized Chase’s selflessness and sacrifice. Congressman Nehls offered his condolences to our department and all who served alongside Chase but most importantly, he recognized the tremendous loss felt by Chase’s wife Nataley and their three children. Thank you Congressmen Nehls for recognizing a true hero today. Posted by Cobb County Police Department on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

