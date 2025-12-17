Former Cobb County school board member, dentist wins election to state senate

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Dr. Jaha Howard, a former Cobb County Board of Education member and dentist, won election in a runoff to be one of Georgia’s newest state senators.

Howard faced off against former state Rep. Roger Bruce, winning 52% of the vote to Bruce’s 48%, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

That means Howard will be the newest senator for Georgia’s 35 state senate district, covering parts of Cobb and Fulton counties.

Howard and Bruce were among multiple other candidates in the race to fill a vacancy after Jason Esteves left his senate office to campaign for Georgia Governor in 2026.

During a Nov. 18 special election, no candidates took home more than 50% of the vote, leading to a runoff on Dec. 16.

That’s where Howard clinched the victory, beating out Bruce’s campaign by just over 200 votes.

