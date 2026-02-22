First drive-through court in Georgia opens Monday

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia’s first drive-through court service opens Monday in Cobb County.

The new option will let people pay traffic citations, probation fees, fines and restitution without leaving their car.

Court officials say it’s designed to ease crowded lobbies and speed up service.

Much of that surge is tied to more cameras catching drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.

“That has caused an increase in the number of citations we are processing. the number of payments we are processing and the number of people that are coming to court,” said Tahnicia Phillips, State Court Of Cobb County clerk.

The drive-through will also allow attorneys to drop off filings.

Officials say payments are quick, especially if you have your case number ready.

