Fans thrilled, optimistic over Braves NL East win

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After Atlanta Braves fans watched their team clinch the National League East Division title, they now have their eyes set on winning the World Series.

Nolan Wells, who came for lunch with friends outside Truist Park, watched the Braves’ 4-1 win against the Phillies Wednesday night, crowning the team as division champions.

“It was great,” Wells told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims. “It checked another box, as all the Braves players said, on the way hopefully to the World Series.”

For Kendall Rogers, there’s no doubt the Braves will claim the World Series ring this year. “They’re gonna win it all,” he said. “The Braves will win it all – I guarantee it.”

“I think they got a good chance if they get past the Phillies and get past the Dodgers, of course,” Jill Contarino said.

The Braves last won the World Series in 2021.

Then came last year, when the Phillies brought the Braves’ season to an abrupt end during the Division Series.

Braves fans felt the sting of that defeat, but to see the team win Wednesday night on that same field in Philadelphia felt especially satisfying.

“They’re scorching hot,” Davy Cheek said, visiting Truist Park with his daughter Camy. “The pitching is working, the batters are all clicking. I think the next step is moving on to the next level and become champs.”

This is the sixth consecutive year the Braves have won the division title, and fans say the winning streak never gets old.

“Of course not,” said Karen Kliszak. “Who doesn’t want to be a winner all the time?”

For those who have not joined the Braves bandwagon, fans say it’s a prime time to hop aboard.

“Get on it, get on it quick,” Carey Benton said. “Because they’re a runaway train right now. And everybody loves a winner. Why not go with a winner?”

The Braves were off Thursday night but face off against the Marlins on the road this weekend.

They begin the playoffs at home on Oct. 7.

