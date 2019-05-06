Family suing DNR 2 years after daughter killed by fallen tree at state park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County family is fighting the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in a wrongful death lawsuit after a 15-year-old was killed in a freak accident.
Joelle Dalgleish was celebrating her birthday at Red Top Mountain State Park when a tree fell, hitting her in the head. She died two days later.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose obtained records that shows the fallen tree had been dead for several years before the accident, and now the family says the state should have removed it.
What we're learning about the last time anyone removed dead trees from the park and the details of the lawsuit against the state, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
