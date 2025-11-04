Families forced to seek help for the first time as government shutdown lingers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The ongoing government shutdown is leaving many families in need, prompting a surge in requests for assistance at local nonprofits like MUST Ministries in Cobb County.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer went to the nonprofit where leaders told her they are experiencing an unprecedented demand, with some families seeking assistance for the first time.

“I appreciate what I get because it helps me to stretch my pennies,” said Romia Cotter, a lifetime chef who is currently unable to work due to a back injury.

Cotter’s daughter, who usually helps her, is furloughed from a federal job.

“The first thing, anyone that comes here, we have two key words: dignity and respect. And that’s what we want to give to people,” said Ike Reighard, President and CEO of MUST Ministries. “So many people who are coming to us right now walk through the doors and they’re embarrassed.”

At MUST Ministries’ pantry in Marietta, a former federal worker, who wished to remain anonymous due to the political climate, said she was furloughed and then fired from her dream job at the CDC.

Last year, she was a donor to MUST Ministries, but now she finds herself on the receiving end of their services.

“I have two children. One has asthma. They’re little, they don’t need to be experiencing this. It’s hard. And I never thought I would need these types of services. But I’m glad it exists,” she said.

Ashley Patterson, who once slept in the MUST Ministries shelter, has since transitioned to career training and now owns her own business. Her advice to those in need is to just take a moment and get the help they need.

MUST Ministries, with locations in Cobb County and Cherokee County, is calling for more donations, particularly of diapers and toys, to meet the growing demand.

