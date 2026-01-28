Experts say your frozen pipes need to thaw out naturally

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After dangerously cold temperatures moved through Cobb County, some homeowners woke up to problems inside their homes.

“We’re getting calls right now for people that don’t have any water in their house. One possibility is the stuff is frozen. We do have a priority booking line for people that are running into that issue where they can call in and get in line,” said Superior Plumbing Service Manager David Cunningham.

Superior Plumbing showed Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell its command center and how it operates when calls come in.

“We’re currently working on creating a priority booking list that allows for us to have a list to follow up on of people who do have frozen pipes and are waiting for them to thaw currently,” Superior Plumbing Systems Specialist Melissa Mohr said.

They say they have gotten between 15 and 20 calls, but are steadily getting more.

Cunningham says that if the pipes in your home freeze and burst, leave it up to the professionals to repair.

He said his team sees freeze breaks on copper piping often, compared to others.

“We use some different types of fittings. You have a freeze break, you shut the water off to the house. You have no water, you can’t wash your hands, can’t flush toilets. We’re able to get everything back up and running a lot quicker,” said Cunningham.

But crews can’t do anything until frozen pipes thaw, a process that should only happen naturally.

“With the temps dipping back below freezing tonight, we may see a second wave tomorrow morning, potentially,” Mohr said.

The time it takes for frozen pipes to thaw varies, but experts say you should not try to speed up the process or you risk causing even more problems.

