Execution postponed for man convicted of killing real estate agents in Cobb

ATLANTA — An execution for a man convicted of killing real estate agents has been paused.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney on Monday temporarily halted the execution of Stacey Ian Humphreys.

A jury convicted Humphreys for the 2003 murders of Cynthia “Cyndi” Williams and Lori Brown at a model home in Powder Springs.

He was originally given a Dec. 17 execution date, but that was pushed back.

The temporary injunction “pauses the inexorable march toward execution until such time as Petitioner can be afforded the standard, constitutionally mandated clemency hearing before the full Board,” the order said.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is missing one member.

The state has until Jan. 19 to file paperwork on how the missing member can be replaced to consider the clemency hearing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group