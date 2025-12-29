Temperatures to plummet with strong wind gusts today

A line of scattered showers will quickly move through north Georgia on Monday morning and the cold air returns behind it.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says while temperatures are starting off mild, they will drastically change over the next several hours.

By the afternoon, highs will only be in the 40s with the strong wind gusts making it feel even colder. Lopez says wind chills will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s across north Georgia.

You’ll want to keep the coat handy as we head through the nighttime hours and starting off Tuesday morning with below-freezing low temperatures.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking how long the colder air will stay with us, on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

©2025 Cox Media Group