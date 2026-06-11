As e-bike accidents rise among children, AAA warns parents to not skimp on head gear

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — With an increase in accidents, there’s a new push to keep kids safe on e-bikes and e-scooters. That includes the right head gear.

As Channel 2’s Sophia Choi reports, AAA is now offering parents some help.

Electronic bicycles and scooters are everywhere. But what you don’t see are helmets on a lot of the people riding them.

Choi spent part of the day watching people zipping by with no helmets.

AAA says that’s a big mistake, especially with accidents rising.

“These injuries happen when speed outpace skill, when helmets are skipped,” said Montrae Waiters of AAA.

And it’s not just any old helmet you’ll need, parents.

AAA says a typical certified helmet is only good for 28 mph. Anything faster than that, and AAA says you’ll need a full-on motorcycle helmet.

The growing popularity of the convenient rides Is leading to a growing number of injuries

AAA says some go as fast as 60 mph, adding to the risk.

“E-bike injuries in kids have increased by more than 300%,” said Dr. Sofia Chaudhary of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “These aren’t minor scrapes and bruises. I’m talking about brain bleeds, skull fractures, broken bones and internal injuries.

AAA says kids often ride at higher speeds without knowing much about traffic safety.

Police say most areas don’t allow e-bikes and scooters on sidewalks, so riders must know the rules of the road.

“We are seeing a concerning increase in young children operating electric bikes, scooter and motorcycles that are illegal for their age or the places they are ridden in,” said officer Timothy Lupo, Roswell Police Dept.

Police say kids younger than 12 should not be on e-bikes or scooters.

And everyone, no matter your age, should wear a helmet.

To help parents, AAA came up with a new e-ride safety guide, you can download for free from your app store.

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