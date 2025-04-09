Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a young driver on Monday.

Cobb County police officers responded to a crash on Bells Ferry Road south of Wentworth Drive on Monday, April 7, at approximately 7:03 p.m.

A black 2010 Infiniti G37 driven by Victor Morales, 19, of Marietta, was traveling south on Bells Ferry Road in the left lane when he failed to stay on the roadway while going through a left curve.

His car left the road and struck a tree in the median.

Morales was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have information about the crash, you are asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

