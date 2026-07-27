DEA seizes 280 pounds of meth, fentanyl in multi-county drug bust

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — More than 280 pounds of meth, over four pounds of fentanyl, and guns are off the streets after a multi-county drug bust.

Agents say they found 7,000 grams of meth in a home less than two miles away from a Cobb County High School. It happened the day before the multi-county drug bust.

Agents say they found the meth scattered throughout a suspect’s car, home and backyard in Cobb County.

The DEA said three alleged drug traffickers are now facing federal charges.

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One day before the multi-county drug bust, Anthony Williams said he noticed a line of unmarked cars up and down his street in Mableton.

“I did not know it was a DEA bust,” Williams told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell. “Glad that they got rid of it in the neighborhood.”

Then there was another DEA drug bust just minutes away from a high school.

According to the warrant, investigators say DEA agents found 7,000 grams of meth in a house.

“That’s very alarming that amount of drugs is being trafficked right under my nose,” Williams said. “I watch my surroundings, but this one definitely slipped away from me.”

Jacob Juan Garcia-Flores has been charged with trafficking meth. One of the other suspects is being held at the Cobb County Jail.

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