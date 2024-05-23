Police investigate ‘suspicious call’ at Cumberland Mall

CUMBERLAND, GA. — Cobb County police responded to a suspicious call at Cumberland Mall on Thursday afternoon.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers responded with guns drawn after receiving the call.
Officers searched the mall and did not find anything suspicious.
Cumberland Mall said the mall was not evacuated.
A spokesperson for the mall told Channel 2 Action News that an incident occurred in Macy’s which operates independently from the mall.
