Police investigate ‘suspicious call’ at Cumberland Mall

CUMBERLAND, GA. — Cobb County police responded to a suspicious call at Cumberland Mall on Thursday afternoon.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers responded with guns drawn after receiving the call.

Officers searched the mall and did not find anything suspicious.

Cumberland Mall said the mall was not evacuated.

A spokesperson for the mall told Channel 2 Action News that an incident occurred in Macy’s which operates independently from the mall.

