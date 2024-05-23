DUI driver pleads guilty to crash that killed longtime Bartow County mayor, wife

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA. — Longtime Emerson Mayor Albert “Al” Pallone and his wife, Millie, died in a four-vehicle crash in Cherokee County in December 2022.

The driver arrested for causing the crash, William Bryan Abernathy of Calhoun, has now pleaded guilty to several charges, including two counts of vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

Investigators say Abernathy was driving a Chevrolet pick-up truck down Knox Bridge Road when he lost control and crashed into the Hyundai Santa Fe that Pallone was driving.

The crash caused Pallone’s car to flip over, where it was then hit by a GMC Savanna van. Abernathy’s truck also hit a Mazda 3.

After pleading guilty to the crash, Abernathy was sentenced to 15 years with 10 years to serve in prison followed by 15 years of probation. His sentences for the other charges will run concurrently with that sentence.

He will also pay nearly $10,800 in fines.

Following the crash, Emerson’s city manager released a statement saying,

Al was a proven leader serving the citizens of Emerson as a city councilman for 23 years with the last 15 years as Mayor. Millie was always near providing him support, the framework to his strong leadership.

I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of Al and Millie. In addition to working together, Al and I had become good friends and I will miss him. To his family, thank you for sharing him with us. The City of Emerson is a better place because of him.

According to 2020 census records, Emerson, which is located in southern Bartow County, has a total area of just over seven miles and a population of about 1,400 people.

