Crew tied to multi-state burglaries, nearly $600K in losses caught in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A burglary crew accused of several burglaries across multiple states were arrested in Cobb County.

Cobb County police said they were called to reports of a burglary on Riverview Drive.

According to officials, a tip helped officers learn about a burglary crew operating in Cobb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspects are wanted in Virginia and Indiana for several burglaries that had over $500,000 in losses, police said. Authorities believed the suspects were at hotels along Franklin Gateway.

Officers later found and detained the suspects at Hampton Inn. Cobb County police reportedly found nearly $30,000 and various gift cards.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspects are also tied to a Duluth burglary that had suffered a $70,000 loss, according to police.

Officials said the suspects are behind bars at the Cobb County Jail. Their ages and identities were not released.

Cobb County police have not said how many suspects are in the crew. Channel 2 Action News has requested the incident reports and body camera footage.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

©2023 Cox Media Group