Convicted sex offender back in jail in Cobb County, accused of staying near 2 schools

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted sex offender is back in jail after parents and teachers contacted school police and other authorities regarding concerns about a predator possibly living near two schools.

William Howard was convicted of a crime involving a minor in 2011, in Florida.

Howard was back in jail in 2022 after police said he allegedly tried to lure an 11-year-old girl into his car when she got off of a school bus.

Howard is registered as a sex offender in Fulton County, but some parents and teachers alerted police of Howard possibly living near two schools in Cobb County.

The Cobb County School District police, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, and the GBI received tips about it.

Court records show Howard stayed overnight at a relative’s house in Cobb County 29 times over the summer.

Investigators said they tracked Howard’s locations through the ankle monitoring device system.

The house police say they traced Howard to is located by McClure Middle School and Bullard Elementary School.

Police arrested Howard on Friday and charged him with a felony.

Neighbors are shocked to learn about Howard’s whereabouts and his arrest, but are glad parents and teachers notified authorities.

“I’m very glad that they did because that’s why a lot of criminals get away with things because people look the other way. Having been a teacher for 35 years and knowing kids, I’m very concerned for them,” Sandy Arroyo who lives near both schools and is a retired teacher told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

“It is a crime to be a registered sex offender not staying at the place that you’re registered to be at, but it’s more serious because the place this person was staying overnight at... the property line butts up against a middle and elementary school,” said Lt. Col. Arthur Peralta of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson issued the following statement: “Every day, at every school, as soon as we learn of a safety concern, our administration and police immediately start investigating. Students were kept safe at McClure and Bullard because of a well-trained staff, fighting to keep kids safe every single day. We encourage parents, staff, or students to report any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text, or email and visit Cobb Shield to learn about the steps the District takes to keep campuses safe.”

