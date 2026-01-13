Convicted felon arrested again after showing up to Cobb firehouse in stolen car

ATLANTA — A stolen car investigation out of Atlanta came to an interesting end after the suspect showed up at a Cobb County fire station.

The car theft victim’s wife told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that her husband went to the gas station and left his car running while he went inside.

He was only in the store for about a minute when the suspect hopped in the car and drove away with it.

The next day, the man showed up at a Cobb County firehouse.

