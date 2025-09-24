Congresswoman honored in Cobb County for dedication to victims’ rights advocacy

Marsy’s Law for Georgia honored Congresswoman Lucy McBath on Tuesday with the Champion Award on the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, recognizing her dedication to victims’ rights advocacy.

The award celebrates McBath’s efforts following the tragic loss of her son to gun violence in 2012, which drove her to become a leading advocate for families of homicide victims.

“We have long admired Congresswoman McBath’s commitment to supporting victims and their families,” said Brad Alexander of Marsy’s Law for Georgia.

Each year, Marsy’s Law for Georgia honors people or organizations that demonstrate outstanding commitment to advancing victims’ rights.

Alongside Congressman Tom Tiffany, Congresswoman McBath reintroduced the Justice for Murder Victims Act in February 2025. The Act seeks to remove legislation that prohibits a defendant from being held accountable for murder if their victim succumbs to their injuries a ‘year-and-a-day’ after their attack.

The National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims has been observed on September 25 since 2007. Congress designated this day to commemorate the families of murder victims and recognize victim advocates and organizations that provide support, resources, and counseling to families coping with homicide-related deaths.

Past recipients of the Marsy’s Law Champion Award include U.S. Sen. John Lewis, U.S. Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, former Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, and Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group