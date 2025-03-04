Cobb students with special needs bust a move at annual dance

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Special needs students across Cobb County danced the morning away at Kennesaw Mountain High School on Tuesday for a decade-long tradition.

Since its inception in 2001, “The Dance” has been about welcoming students with special needs from across Cobb Schools to enjoy a school dance.

About 200 Kennesaw Mountain High School students dedicated their time to ensure a magical and inclusive celebration for students across the district. One of the student organizers, Manahil Rana, says months go into making the event possible.

“It’s been every day after school. We’ve had builds to make sure the decorations are perfect,” Rana explained.

Kennesaw Mountain High School Principal Nathan Stark says the annual event is something that he looks forward to every year.

“It just warms your heart to see students taking care of other students,” said Stark.

For this year’s event, “The Minion Mash: A Gru-vy Dance,” volunteers transformed the gym into a minions-inspired space for around 500 special needs students.

“Seeing them light up is like all of our hard work actually meant something,” added Rana.

In addition to the Kennesaw Mountain students and the special student guests, notable community members like Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling were also in attendance at the event.

