Cobb police investigating crash that killed 1 man, injured another

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.

According to police, at 7:46 a.m. a green 1994 Honda Accord driven by a 47-year-old unidentified man was traveling west on Hurt Road at the intersection with Old Tennessee Road.

For unknown reasons, the Honda left the road, spun around, and entered the eastbound lane of Hurt Road where it hit a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Gregory Kitchens, 29, of Marietta.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kitchens was also taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987 and reference case number 24- 04251.

