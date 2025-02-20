Cobb paramedics save woman’s life by performing blood transfusion in the field

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who nearly died in a crash is alive, thanks to a new groundbreaking pre-hospital blood transfusion program in Cobb County.

If it weren’t for the blood products paramedics now have access to in the field, the patient could have died.

“We’re going to be carrying two units of packed red blood cells and two units of plasma,” said paramedic Alec Nichols.

Four days after Cobb County Fire and Emergency crews unveiled how they will begin to use blood in the field to save trauma patients, a woman is alive because of it.

“We pulled up on scene and found a motor vehicle crash,” said Lindsay Sparks with Puckett EMS.

When Cobb County Fire Engineer David Kleiman arrived to the scene, he said he noticed critical injuries.

“The young lady was thrown from the vehicle, when she was thrown from the vehicle she actually hit a fence and went into a parking lot. The Puckett EMS paramedic and myself started riding to the hospital with the patient,” said Kleiman.

“She was unresponsive,” said Lee Thomas with Puckett EMS.

“I got our blood cooler and our blood administration products. I started administering one unit of packed red blood cells through a warmer,” said Kleiman.

“Once David gave the blood products, her blood pressure came up. She became responsive,” said Thomas.

“She started talking to us, her vital signs started coming back. Us having the blood is what saved her life. This was a big team effort,” said Kleiman.

While the team is happy to have a new life saving tool in the field, they are urging others to donate blood during a nationwide shortage. If you would like to donate blood you can click here.

