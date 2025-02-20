Cobb couple says they paid their mortgage, but their credit is taking a hit anyway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County couple’s mortgage servicer claimed they missed a payment, and the couple says they have been unable to get the mix-up fixed for the last six months.

“I paid you the money. You have my money. I’m not going to send you more money that you already have,” Amy Joyce said.

The missed payment dates back to last August. But Joyce says she provided the mortgage loan servicer, Newrez, with proof of payment. She sent a copy of the canceled check, her bank statements and even a letter from her bank confirming the payment.

She says Newrez continued to charge her late fees and even reported the missed payment to credit bureaus.

“I have seen my statement that showed all of the money going out of my account. It never goes back in. And I’ve sent them that statement. I’ve sent them the checks front and back copies of those, and they still refuse to believe that it has come out of my account,” Joyce said.

It has impacted her credit score which was nearly perfect and has now dropped below 800.

“It’s killed my credit. My credit has come down because of this,” she said.

That’s when she reached out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray for help.

Newrez told Gray it can not comment on a specific borrower but has reached out to the customer.

Joyce tells us that Newrez did contact her and confirmed there was a mistake on the company’s end, and they are now fixing it.

