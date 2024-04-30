Cobb County water billing system to stay offline for a week

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For Cobb County residents, the water system will be offline until May 6 as the county moves to a new account system.

The billing and payment system, including other online services for it, turned off Monday afternoon.

Additionally, while the change of systems is underway, county officials say they will not have access to customer accounts.

While temporarily offline, payments can still be made in person using cash or check, but won’t apply to the account until the new system comes online, according to county officials.

Customers can go to the Cobb County Water System office at 660 South Cobb Drive in Marietta to make payments in person by cash or check.

For those unable to make a payment while services are offline, officials said they will not cut off service for non-payment.

However, cutoffs will resume when the services return on May 6.

Customers who have automatic payments set up will have their payments held and processed once the system comes back online.

The county said there is also a 10-day grace period for due dates on all bills, so there won’t be a penalty applied.

