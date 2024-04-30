3 suspects wanted for stealing mail, other items from several mailboxes in Atlanta, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crimestoppers is offering a reward for anyone who recognizes a group of three suspects who broke into a community, pried open mailboxes, and took mail.

People who own the mail, say they are waiting on more safety measures.

Last Wednesday, officers responded to a burglary at the Peachtree Place of Brookhaven Condos around 1 a.m.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was live from the location on Peachtree Rd. on Monday during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

There is a guard at the front gate of this community and they are on duty 24/7, but the thieves avoided the security officer at the front gate and went through a side gate after management said the lock was cut.

The security guard told Atlanta police that the suspect’s vehicle rammed through the security gate.

Residents say packages are secured but it was mailboxes that the thieves were after.

And this isn’t the first time.

People who live here say their mailboxes were broken into months ago.

For that reason, cameras were installed.

And this time, those cameras captured the faces of the three people, who Atlanta Police say stole items from several mailboxes in this latest case.

“They’re also supposed to be getting us new mailboxes from the first time,” said a resident.

And that has some wondering if the need for new mailboxes made it easier for thieves to get in a second time.

In an email to residents, management said they’re planning to install upgraded mailboxes, but they’re waiting on a permit from Dekalb County.

A process they hope will be expedited after this latest theft.

Eventually, they left the scene in the same vehicle they broke the gate with, a 4-door Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

