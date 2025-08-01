Cobb County Superior Court Clerk booked into jail

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor was booked into jail Friday.

A grand jury indicted Taylor on Thursday on two counts of destruction of public records and two counts of violation of oath of office.

She has been the Cobb County Superior Court Clerk since elected in 2020.

A spokesperson for superior court said the 7th Judicial District would appoint a judge to preside over the case.

According to the indictment, Taylor ordered an employee to delete a folder with records on fees from passport services. Also, she directed the employee to delete an email related to passport revenue.

Chief Deputy Clerk Libby Blackwell told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that Taylor was not available at the office Thursday but is still working there.

“No impact to our office, we are open and normal business,” Blackwell said.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr filed charges against Taylor after a GBI investigation into her actions in response to an open records request in 2022.

The Cobb District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that it recused itself from this case.

