Cobb County Sheriff’s Office joins ‘Operation Watchful Eye,’ focused on sex offenders

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced it had joined Operation Watchful Eye in a statewide operation.

The program is a law enforcement effort where agencies across Georgia work together to ensure that registered sex offenders are following the law and live where they are documented at.

State law requires that sheriffs’ offices verify sex offender residential addresses once per year.

“The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office goes well beyond that standard, conducting at least four checks annually and adding another round during Operation Watchful Eye,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

This year, the sheriff’s office carried out more than 600 extra verification attempts in three nights using their Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Unit and Special Operations Division.

The sheriff’s office said there are currently 569 sex offenders registered and living in Cobb County, with 451 active in the community and the rest in jail, in prison or wanted.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies remain committed to tracking and monitoring offenders closely so the public remains safe.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office mobile app has a real-time searchable map of registered sex offenders, as well as where they work, live or attend school.

