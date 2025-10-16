Cobb County Sheriff’s Office celebrates newest GED graduates

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of seven detainees from its General Educational Development (GED) program on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

This ceremony marks the third GED graduation held by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office this year, with over 30 detainees having graduated since the program began in March 2024.

The GED program at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center requires participants to achieve a score of 145 or higher across four subject areas. Upon entering the program, detainees are assessed using a placement test to determine their educational level.

Instruction is tailored to each individual’s needs, and testing is scheduled when participants are ready.

After completing 40 hours of instructional time, detainees take a post-test to measure their progress if they have not already passed their GED exams. The program aims to keep detainees engaged and provide them with valuable skills for their future.

Once the test is passed, detainees receive a credential that they can use for job applications or college admission in place of a high school diploma after their release.

